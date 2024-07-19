Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$13.75 to C$16.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 347133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. The stock has a market cap of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.