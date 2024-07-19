Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

KOS stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

