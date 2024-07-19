Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.18. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.