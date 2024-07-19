L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.86

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.86 and last traded at $240.99, with a volume of 38457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

