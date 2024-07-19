Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $1,075.99

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,075.99, but opened at $1,019.15. Lam Research shares last traded at $1,003.55, with a volume of 232,466 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,010.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $934.08.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 142.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

