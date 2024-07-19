LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.80

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 10835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

LendingTree Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

