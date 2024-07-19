Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.