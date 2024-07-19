Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.
Leslie’s Stock Down 30.6 %
LESL stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.21.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
