LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 125,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

