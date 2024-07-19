Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sells $284,301.50 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $284,301.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 363,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00.

Magnite Trading Down 1.7 %

MGNI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $3,063,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

