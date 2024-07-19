Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 324 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($129,240.86). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
