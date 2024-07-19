Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 324 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

LON EMG opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,689.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.62).

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($129,240.86). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

