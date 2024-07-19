ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.