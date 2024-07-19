Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Informatica Stock Performance
INFA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.50, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $39.80.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 267,748 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Informatica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
