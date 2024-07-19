Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

