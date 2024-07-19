McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $160,999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,714 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

