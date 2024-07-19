Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,530,000 after buying an additional 462,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

