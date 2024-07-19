Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys 644 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,247,868,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

