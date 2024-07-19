Michael Raab Sells 7,500 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

