Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,024,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $440.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.