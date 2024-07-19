Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 6th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.