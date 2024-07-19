Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.41

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
