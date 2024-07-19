Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.41

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,733 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.