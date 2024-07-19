Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

