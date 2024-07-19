Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $191.05 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $191.05 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,204,563 coins and its circulating supply is 887,012,976 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

