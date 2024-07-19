Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.