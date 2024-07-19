Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 2.2%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 429,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,299,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 15.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

