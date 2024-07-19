Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.