National Bank Financial Downgrades Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Hold

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$50.05 million for the quarter.

