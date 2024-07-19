National Bank Financial Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

