National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

