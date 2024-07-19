National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 54.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.