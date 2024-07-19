Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Netcall stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 0.31. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.28 ($1.43).

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

