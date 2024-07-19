NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NTES opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

