New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 893,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,618,825 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after buying an additional 2,911,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,360 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,569,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.