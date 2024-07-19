Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,198 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $224.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

