Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.94

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 989273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
