NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,634 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 74,787 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $15,597,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 75.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,079 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

