Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 509.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Nextracker worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nextracker by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

