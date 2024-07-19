NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

