Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

ATUS opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.43 million, a P/E ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

