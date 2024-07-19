Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after buying an additional 720,616 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

