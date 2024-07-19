Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

