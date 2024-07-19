Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

