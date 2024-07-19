Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

