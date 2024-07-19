Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

SHG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

