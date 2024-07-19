Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

