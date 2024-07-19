Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enhabit worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Enhabit by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177,360 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EHAB opened at $9.38 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

