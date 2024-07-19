Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

