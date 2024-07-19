Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,561 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

