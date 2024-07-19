Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,242 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

