Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 456 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

