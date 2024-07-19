Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,671 Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.10. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $110.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3064 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

